Gunmen working for a cartel shoot and kill a US man in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say gunmen apparently working for a drug cartel killed a U.S. man and that one of the killers was a deserter from Honduras’ presidential guard unit. Drug cartels in Mexico often recruit Central Americans and former military members. Prosecutors in the northern state of Sonora said late Tuesday the Honduran suspect and a companion had been “neutralized” in the town of Altar after they opened fire on security forces. Two other suspects were also arrested in the Oct. 18 killing of Arizona resident Nicholas Quets. One was identified as a “Delta,” a gang that works for the Sinaloa drug cartel.