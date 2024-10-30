Skip to Content
AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Ohio on Election Day

Published 10:42 am

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a tight race for the White House, but in Ohio, it’s a contest further down the ballot that’s been getting the bulk of the attention in the Nov. 5 general election. Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s bid for a fourth term is shaping up to be his toughest to date, as his party tries to cling to a narrow majority in the chamber. His Republican opponent is Bernie Moreno, a Cleveland businessman who had Trump’s backing in the GOP’s competitive March primary.

Associated Press

