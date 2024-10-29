Sabonis scores 28 points as the Kings run past the punchless Jazz, 113-96

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, De’Aaron Fox added 19 points and the Sacramento Kings dominated the reeling Utah Jazz 113-96 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points and John Collins tallied 18 for the Jazz, who opened the season with four straight defeats and lost starting forwards Taylor Hendricks (broken leg) and Lauri Markkanen (back spasms) on back-to-back nights.

The Jazz have lost their last two home games by a combined 58 points. Rookie Kyle Filipowski got his first extended playing time and scored 12 points.

DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and eight assists for the Kings, who have won two straight after starting 0-2. Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray each scored 14 for the Kings, who led by as many 27 points.

Takeaways

Kings: The Kings shot just 25.8% from 3-point range but hit 65.6% inside the arc. They are moving the ball and seeing open shots, especially in the midrange.

Jazz: Without defensive stopper Hendricks, who was lost for the season with a gruesome broken leg and dislocated ankle on Monday, Utah struggled with Sacramento’s dribble penetration and crisp passing while often having three or four rookies and second-year players on the floor.

Key moment

Markkanen didn’t come back out for the second half because of back soreness and the Kings broke open the game. Behind Fox’s 10 points, they outscored the Jazz 29-14 in the third quarter, including a 14-2 run to end the period.

Key stat

DeRozan had his fourth straight game with at least 20 points to begin his time with the Kings. Only Chris Webber (seven games, Feb. 5-17, 1999) and Oscar Robertson (six games, Oct. 19-27, 1960) have had longer streaks to start their tenures with the franchise.

Up next

The Kings visit Atlanta on Friday and the Jazz host San Antonio on Thursday.

