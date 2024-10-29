Israel’s move to ban a UN agency raises alarm about aid to Gaza even as the implications are unclear
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli legislation cutting ties with the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees has raised fears that the largest provider of aid to Gaza could be shut out of the war-ravaged territory, even as the implications of the new laws remain unclear. The agency known as UNRWA provides essential services to millions of Palestinians across the Middle East. It has underpinned aid efforts in Gaza throughout the Israel-Hamas war. Legislation barring UNRWA from operating in Israel passed with an overwhelming majority Monday. Israel accuses the agency of Hamas infiltration. UNRWA denies the allegations. The two new laws are all but certain to hamper UNRWA’s work in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as Israel controls access to both territories.