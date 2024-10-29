Federal judge orders ex-North Dakota lawmaker to jail for violating release terms
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a once-powerful former North Dakota lawmaker to report to jail for allegedly violating terms of his temporary release as he awaits sentencing for a child sex crime. The U.S. district judge said Tuesday that former state Sen. Ray Holmberg must surrender by Friday. He allegedly accessed social media sites and traveled to a Fargo home without permission. Holmberg pleaded guilty in August to intent to engage in illicit sexual activity. He admitted that he had paid young male masseuses and had sexual contact with some of them in the Czech Republic. The Republican served more than 45 years in the state Senate. His attorney declined comment.