California judge accused of killing his wife is released on $2 million bail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge charged with killing his wife has been released from jail on $2 million bail.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was released Friday from the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, online jail records show.

Ferguson, 74, was taken back into custody last month after the judge overseeing his case determined that he lied about drinking alcohol while he was out on bail.

Ferguson pleaded not guilty last year to murder in the shooting death of his wife, Sheryl Ferguson, which his lawyer at the time said was accidental. Authorities said the couple had been arguing in August 2023 and Ferguson had been drinking when he pulled a pistol from an ankle holster and shot her in the chest.

Ferguson and his son called 911, and Ferguson texted his court clerk and bailiff saying: “I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry,” according to prosecutors’ court filings. Authorities said they later found 47 weapons, including the pistol, and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition at Ferguson’s home.

The next court date in Ferguson’s case has been scheduled for Nov. 15, according to his attorney, Ed Welbourn.