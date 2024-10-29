Skip to Content
At 7 feet, 9 inches, Olivier Rioux is the world’s tallest teen and an intriguing basketball project

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida freshman Olivier Rioux is the world’s tallest teenager. The 7-foot-9 walk-on center also is an intriguing basketball prospect. The happy-go-lucky Canadian who owns a spot in the Guinness record book will make basketball history when he plays for the 21st-ranked Gators this season. The cheerful 18-year-old better known as “Oli” will become the tallest to play college hoops, supplanting Kenny George of UNC Asheville (2006-08). Rioux is two inches taller than former NBA giants Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol and would actually look down on popular big men Yao Ming, Tacko Fall and Shawn Bradley.

