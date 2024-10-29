A to-do list, size matters and a ‘petty tyrant’: Key moments from Kamala Harris’ speech
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris on Tuesday sought to remind Americans what life was like under Donald Trump. She then offered voters a different path forward if they send her to the White House, promising: “I will always listen to you, even if you don’t vote for me.” Harris’ speech was billed as a “closing argument” one week before Election Day and was delivered not far from the White House, in the same place where Trump helped incite a violent riot on Jan. 6, 2021. She reintroduced herself to the crowd, laid out her policy plans and said Trump was a “petty tyrant.”