Wennberg’s OT goal gives Sharks 5-4 win over Utah for 1st win

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alexander Wennberg scored a power-play goal at 1:26 of overtime and the San Jose Sharks beat the Utah Hockey Club 5-4 on Monday night for their first win of the season.

Fabian Zetterlund had two goals, and Mikael Granlund and Tyler Toffoli also scored for San Jose. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 19 saves.

Matias Maccelli had two goals to lead Utah, and Dylan Guenther and Mikhail Sergachev also scored. Connor Ingram made 41 saves as Utah lost its fourth straight game.

The Sharks rallied from a three-goal deficit late in the third period, tying it on Toffoli’s snap shot with 2:42 left in regulation. Zetterlund and Granlund scored 25 seconds apart less than two minutes earlier to key the rally.

Takeaways

Sharks: San Jose averaged just 2.0 goals through its first nine games before finding a late spark against Utah.

Utah: Numerous late defensive breakdowns put Utah into its fifth overtime game this season and sent it to another tough loss.

Key moment

Zetterlund’s second goal, a tap-in from five feet out, opened a flurry of late goals for San Jose. The Sharks scored four times over the final six minutes.

Key stat

San Jose snapped a nine-game winless skid (0-7-2) and avoided becoming the first NHL team to open back-to-back seasons with a 10-game winless streak.

Up Next

San Jose begins a five-game homestand against Los Angeles on Tuesday while Utah hosts Calgary on Wednesday.

