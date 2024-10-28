Ballot drop box fires rekindle concerns that election conspiracy theories are making them a target
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — The suspected arson fires of ballot drop boxes in Oregon and Washington this week is a reminder of how the popular collection devices have been the subject of false conspiracy theories since the 2020 election. That has prompted distrust among certain groups of voters and efforts to halt or restrict their use by Republican state lawmakers. They are popular in states that mail ballots to all voters. In all, 27 states and the District of Columbia allow ballot drop boxes, while six others don’t have a specific law but allow local communities to use them. Six states have banned them entirely since 2020.