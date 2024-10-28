As Israel strikes deeper into Lebanon, fear rises in communities where the displaced took refuge
Associated Press
AITO, Lebanon (AP) — Israel has concentrated its bombardment of Lebanon mostly in the country’s south and east and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. These are Shiite-majority areas where the Hezbollah militant group has a strong presence. But anxieties are rising elsewhere, particularly with attacks like the one that destroyed a residential building in the village of Aito. These are traditionally “safe” areas of northern Lebanon, deep in Christian heartland. Many displaced people have fled to these areas, and Israel has said it’s targeting Hezbollah officials in some of the strikes. It’s causing fears to rise in northern communities. Those who’ve fled need shelter, food, supplies and work. But many northern locals feel they have to choose between helping compatriots and protecting themselves.