Arab American voters make their choice — Harris, Trump or neither — in the election’s final days
Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Arab Americans in Michigan are making their final decisions in the presidential election after a year of political turmoil in the nation’s largest Arab American community. Voters in Muslim-majority cities like Dearborn have voted overwhelmingly Democratic in recent elections. But they’ve warned for months that they won’t back Kamala Harris’ presidential bid due to the U.S.’s support of Israel in the Middle East conflict. Harris and supporters of her campaign have been meeting with Arab American leaders in hopes of changing their minds. Leaders in both Harris’ campaign and Donald Trump’s view voters in the area as crucial in determining who controls the White House for the next four years.