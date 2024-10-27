Skip to Content
News

Iran’s imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate hospitalized with severe health issues

By
Published 8:34 am

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Activists say Iranian authorities have allowed imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to be hospitalized after almost nine weeks of feeling sick. Mohammadi is being held at Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, which houses political prisoners and those with Western ties. She already had been serving a 30-month sentence, to which 15 more months were added in January. On Saturday, Iranian authorities issued an additional six-month sentence against her after she staged a protest against suffers from heart disease.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content