Mikey Keene throws 3 TD passes, Fresno State has 4 picks in 33-10 victory over San Jose State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw three touchdown passes and Fresno State finished with four interceptions in a 33-10 victory over San Jose State on Saturday night.

Keene was 30-of-41 passing for 275 yards. Jalen Moss caught two touchdown passes and Mac Dalena had one. The pair each had 85 yards receiving and combined for 11 receptions. Elijah Gilliam finished with 56 yards on the ground with a 1-yard touchdown.

Cam Lockridge had two interceptions for Fresno State (5-3, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Al’zillion Hamilton and Julian Neal each had one pick for the Bulldogs.

Walker Eget threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Nick Nash inside the first minute of the game for San Jose State (5-3, 3-2). Eget was 14-of-31 passing for 202 yards and threw two interceptions. Emmett Brown and Xavier Ward were a combined 7 of 19 for 82 yards passing and each threw an interception.

