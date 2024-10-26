Lindgren, Cuylle score in 3rd period as Rangers beat Ducks 2-1

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Lindgren and Will Cuylle scored in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots for the Rangers, who bounced back from a loss at home to defending champion Florida on Thursday and earned a point for the seventh time in eight games (6-1-1).

Olen Zellweger scored for the Ducks, and Lukas Dostal finished with 30 saves. Anaheim lost for the third time in four games.

Lindgren fired the puck from the slot past Dostal at 4:13 of the third for his first goal of the season to snap a scoreless tie. It was the defenseman’s 11th goal in 336 career games.

Cuylle made it 2-0 on a goalmouth scramble with 8:07 remaining, and Zellweger spoiled Quick’s shutout bid 1:45 later.

Takeaways

The Rangers improved to 2-1-1 at home. They are 4-0-0 on the road.

Key moment

Quick, who got his 395th career win, made a dazzling glove save on Ducks forward Mason McTavish with 4:40 left in the second to keep the game scoreless. He denied McTavish again 1:15 later. Quick also made two saves in the closing seconds to secure the win.

Key stats

Panarin, who led the Rangers with 120 points including 49 goals last season, extended his points streak to start this season to eight games. Panarin leads the Rangers with six goals and 15 points overall. … Alexisw Lafreniere had the primary assist on Lindgren’s goal, giving him four assists and eight points on the season.

Up Next:

Ducks visit New Jersey on Sunday, and the Rangers visit Washington on Tuesday.

