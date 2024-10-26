Helicopter carrying medical workers crashes in central Russia, killing all 4 people on board
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say a Mi-2 helicopter crashed in the central Kirov region on Saturday, killing all four people on board. The helicopter, operated by one pilot and carrying a doctor and two paramedics, crashed in a forest near the village of Beleenki, located about 700 kilometers (435 miles) east of Moscow, according to an online statement of Russia’s Emergency Ministry. Rescuers initially only found three bodies at the site of the crash, but later located the fourth, the ministry said. The authorities didn’t immediately say what may have caused the crash. The Mi-2 is a small, Soviet-designed helicopter used for a variety of purposes.