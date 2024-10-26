Skip to Content
News

Helicopter carrying medical workers crashes in central Russia, killing all 4 people on board

By
Published 11:54 am

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say a Mi-2 helicopter crashed in the central Kirov region on Saturday, killing all four people on board. The helicopter, operated by one pilot and carrying a doctor and two paramedics, crashed in a forest near the village of Beleenki, located about 700 kilometers (435 miles) east of Moscow, according to an online statement of Russia’s Emergency Ministry. Rescuers initially only found three bodies at the site of the crash, but later located the fourth, the ministry said. The authorities didn’t immediately say what may have caused the crash. The Mi-2 is a small, Soviet-designed helicopter used for a variety of purposes.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content