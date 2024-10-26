Dodgers beat Yankees for 2-0 World Series lead but await word on severity of Shohei Ohtani’s left arm injury
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers beat Yankees for 2-0 World Series lead but await word on severity of Shohei Ohtani’s left arm injury.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers beat Yankees for 2-0 World Series lead but await word on severity of Shohei Ohtani’s left arm injury.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.