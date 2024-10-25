Washington Post becomes the second major US newspaper to decline to endorse a presidential candidate
AP National Writer
The Washington Post says it won’t endorse a candidate for president in this year’s tightly contested race and would avoid doing so in the future. The decision came less than two weeks before Election Day and was immediately condemned by a former executive editor. The current publisher insisted the decision is “consistent with the values the Post has always stood for.” In an article posted on the front of its website, the Post also quoted anonymous sources within the publication as saying that an endorsement of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump had been drafted but not published. Those sources told the Post reporters that the company’s owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos, made the decision.