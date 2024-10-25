Skip to Content
News

Trump rally at Madison Square Garden follows a long tradition in politics

By
Published 9:09 pm

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The rally Republican Donald Trump is planning for Madison Square Garden on Sunday follows a long line of political events at the storied New York City arena. Four buildings have actually carried the name. The current Garden has hosted both Democratic and Republican National Conventions. It’s also where one crowd of thousands joined a pro-Nazi German American rally in 1939, and then another crowd of thousands rallied with the Communist Party a week later. Marilyn Monroe took the stage in 1962 to sing a sultry “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy, adding to the lore surrounding what the New York Knicks announcer calls “the world’s most famous arena!!!”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content