Potential jurors in subway chokehold death trial are asked about their own transit use

Published 5:05 pm

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Potential jurors’ own subway-riding experiences have come into focus in the case against a white U.S. Marine Corps veteran charged with killing a troubled Black man on a subway train. Jury selection continued Friday, but no jurors have yet been chosen in the case against Daniel Penny. The 25-year-old Penny is charged with manslaughter. He put 30-year-old Jordan Neely in a chokehold that medical examiners said killed him. Penny’s lawyers say he was just trying to subdue Neely, whose comments and conduct Penny saw as threatening. Prosecutors say Penny’s move was reckless and unwarranted.

