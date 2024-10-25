Pizza inadvertently infused with THC sickens dozens in Wisconsin
STOUGHTON, Wis. (AP) — Pizza inadvertently laced with THC has apparently sickened dozens of people in Wisconsin. Health officials say Famous Yeti’s Pizza in Stoughton served pizza contaminated with THC from Monday through Thursday. THC is the principal psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Paramedics began alerting health officials in Dane County on Thursday that they had transported multiple people who said they had gotten sick after eating pizza at the restaurant. Health officials said a restaurant cook mistakenly took a jug of oil off a shelf that contained THC. They say they have received dozens of reports of people who got sick from the pizza.