India and Germany look to bolster ties as Modi and Scholz hold talks in New Delhi
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have held wide-ranging discussions to bolster strategic ties between the two countries. They met in New Delhi where the two countries signed various agreements on enhancing cooperation in the defense sector, information technology, clean energy, skill development and artificial intelligence. Scholz noted that Germany is India’s most important trading partner in the European Union and said he was determined to expand those ties. He also made a pitch for India to be more active in persuading Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached US$26 billion in 2023.