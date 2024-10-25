Skip to Content
News

In a tight election where every vote counts, Harris is trying to squeeze a few out of Trump’s base

By
Published 7:54 am

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s presidential election could come down microscopic margins, so Kamala Harris is hunting for votes in even the most unlikely of places. One of her latest targets is Donald Trump’s demographic base — white people who didn’t attend college. Her campaign concedes that making inroads will be tough to pull off. But they say public polls have suggested an opening, so they’ve directed more money toward advertising on sports talk radio, betting websites and other venues.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content