In a tight election where every vote counts, Harris is trying to squeeze a few out of Trump’s base
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s presidential election could come down microscopic margins, so Kamala Harris is hunting for votes in even the most unlikely of places. One of her latest targets is Donald Trump’s demographic base — white people who didn’t attend college. Her campaign concedes that making inroads will be tough to pull off. But they say public polls have suggested an opening, so they’ve directed more money toward advertising on sports talk radio, betting websites and other venues.