Georgia Democrats try to get closer to a majority as they contest legislative seats
Associated Press
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Democrats are trying to dent the 102-78 Republican majority in Georgia’s state House. Leaders of the minority party admit they can’t win a majority in the lower chamber this year. But picking up seats would let Democrats argue they’re moving toward a majority, after Republicans held the line in 2022 as Gov. Brian Kemp swept to reelection. Democrats are favored to gain at least a few House seats, in part because court-ordered redistricting increased the number of Black majority seats. The parties are evenly matched in some areas, particularly in Atlanta’s northern suburbs. Republican Party groups are generally outspending Democratic groups.