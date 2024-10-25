AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Wyoming on Election Day
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wyoming voters will decide races for president, Congress, the state Legislature and a statewide ballot measure in the Nov. 5 general election. The state gave Republican Donald Trump his largest victory in the 2020 election, a feat he would like to repeat when he competes with Democrat Kamala Harris and a third-party candidate for Wyoming’s three electoral votes. Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso faces a challenge from Democrat Scott Morrow in his bid for a fourth term. Republican U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman faces Democrat Kyle Cameron and two other candidates for the at-large U.S. House seat.