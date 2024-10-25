Skip to Content
News

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Hawaii on Election Day

By
Published 11:23 am

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hawaii voters will be among the last in the country to cast their ballots on Election Day, when they’ll weigh in on the races for president, U.S. Senate and House, and both chambers of the state Legislature. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump and four third-party candidates will compete for the state’s four electoral votes. In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Mazie Hirono is running for a third term against Republican Bob McDermott and two third-party candidates. The state’s two Democratic U.S. representatives are also up for election.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content