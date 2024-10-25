AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Hawaii on Election Day
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hawaii voters will be among the last in the country to cast their ballots on Election Day, when they’ll weigh in on the races for president, U.S. Senate and House, and both chambers of the state Legislature. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump and four third-party candidates will compete for the state’s four electoral votes. In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Mazie Hirono is running for a third term against Republican Bob McDermott and two third-party candidates. The state’s two Democratic U.S. representatives are also up for election.