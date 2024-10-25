AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Alabama on Election Day
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama voters head to the polls on Nov. 5 with a newly drawn congressional district and a long history of Republican dominance in the state on the line. The Democratic candidate for president hasn’t carried Alabama since Jimmy Carter in 1976. Since then, the state has become reliably red. Both U.S. senators, six of the state’s seven members of the U.S. House and the governor are members of the Republican party. Former President Donald Trump won the state by 28 percentage points in 2016 and 26 points four years later. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and three independent candidates round out the slate of presidential candidates. Alabama has nine electoral votes.