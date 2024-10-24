Skip to Content
News

LA prosecutors want Erik and Lyle Menendez resentenced in the 1989 killings of their parents, official says

By
Published 1:23 pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LA prosecutors want Erik and Lyle Menendez resentenced in the 1989 killings of their parents, official says.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content