Canada’s Trudeau vows lead his Liberal Party into the next election
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will lead his Liberal Party into the next election, dismissing a request by some party members to not run for a fourth term. Trudeau met with his Liberal members of Parliament for three hours Wednesday, where he learned that more than 20 signed a letter asking him to step down before the next election. Trudeau said Thursday that there were “robust conversations” ongoing about the best way forward, but “that will happen as me as leader going into the next election.” No Canadian prime minister in more than a century has won four straight terms. The Liberals trail the Conservatives by 38% to 25% in the latest Nanos poll.