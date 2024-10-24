Browns sue city of Cleveland over ‘Modell Law’ designed to prevent their move to suburbs
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ back-and-forth battle with Cleveland over a planned move into a new suburban stadium has gone to court. The NFL team said Thursday it has filed a lawsuit in federal court asking for clarification of the “Modell Law.” The city has threatened to use that law to keep the Browns from leaving after their lease at lakefront Huntington Bank Field expires in 2028. The law is named after former Browns owner Art Modell, who moved his team to Baltimore after the 1995 season. The Browns returned in 1999 and have been playing in their current stadium since. The team has played in downtown Cleveland since the 1940s.