Tesla posts surprise $2.17 billion third-quarter profit, up 17.3% from a year ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla posts surprise $2.17 billion third-quarter profit, up 17.3% from a year ago.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla posts surprise $2.17 billion third-quarter profit, up 17.3% from a year ago.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.