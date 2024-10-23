Skip to Content
News

3 found dead in British care home and 4 hospitalized after ‘unexplained’ incident

By
Published 7:19 am

LONDON (AP) — Three people have been found dead and four others are hospitalized after an incident at a care home in southern England. Dorset Police say the deaths are “unexplained” and they are investigating. Police say the home has been evacuated and there is no wider risk. A Dorset councilor says carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected but not proven. A gas company says it was called to the Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage and was waiting to enter the building to make safety checks.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content