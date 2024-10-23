3 found dead in British care home and 4 hospitalized after ‘unexplained’ incident
LONDON (AP) — Three people have been found dead and four others are hospitalized after an incident at a care home in southern England. Dorset Police say the deaths are “unexplained” and they are investigating. Police say the home has been evacuated and there is no wider risk. A Dorset councilor says carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected but not proven. A gas company says it was called to the Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage and was waiting to enter the building to make safety checks.