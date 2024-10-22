Russia and Iran may fuel violent post-election protests in the US, intelligence officials warn
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence officials warn that Russia and Iran may encourage violent protests in the United States after next month’s election. According to a newly declassified memo, Russian military intelligence sought to recruit an American to organize protests in the U.S. Iran also has covertly supported protests in the U.S. over the war in Gaza. Officials said Tuesday that both countries may seek to organize or encourage violent protests as a way of undermining trust in election results and eroding national unity following a contentious campaign. Fears that America’s adversaries could seek to fan the flames of polarization have increased since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.