Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
Associated Press
A federal judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to turn over his New York City apartment and various other assets to two Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him. Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan issued the ruling Tuesday. The former New York City mayor must hand over his Manhattan apartment, more than two dozen watches, sports memorabilia and a 1980 Mercedes to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss. They won a lawsuit over Giuliani’s false ballot fraud claims against them during the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.