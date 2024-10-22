More frozen waffles and pancakes recalled over possible listeria contamination
AP Health Writer
A recall of hundreds of frozen waffles and other toaster foods has been expanded. The products were made by TreeHouse Foods Inc. and could be contaminated with dangerous listeria bacteria. The company has recalled frozen waffles, Belgian waffles and pancakes sold in stores such as Albertson’s, Dollar General, Target and Walmart. Consumers should throw away the products or return them to stores for a refund. No illnesses have been confirmed. Listeria infections can cause mild illness or serious problems, including death. This is the third large recall in recent months in the U.S. of foods potentially contaminated with listeria.