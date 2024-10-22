Judge tosses suits against 3 lawmakers over posts after Chiefs Super Bowl Rally shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A judge has tossed three lawsuits filed against lawmakers who shared social media posts that falsely accused a Kansas man of being among the shooters who opened fire at a rally celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. The judge cited jurisdictional issues. Denton Loudermill Jr. was briefly handcuffed but not charged in the chaos that followed the deadly Feb. 14 shooting. He filed lawsuits against Republican Missouri state Sens. Rick Brattin, Denny Hoskins and Nick Schroer. The dismissal of those suits Monday comes just a month after a similar suit was dismissed against U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee.