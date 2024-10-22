AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Wisconsin on Election Day
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wisconsin is no stranger to close presidential elections. The margin of victory was less than a percentage point in the state’s 2020, 2016, 2004 and 2000 elections. So it might be again this Election Day. Both Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris are competing hard for the 10 electoral votes at stake in Wisconsin, making frequent stops in the Badger State — including several in the vote-rich Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay areas.