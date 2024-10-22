AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Illinois on Election Day
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The race for president tops the list of federal, state and local contests in Illinois, where voters have supported the Democratic presidential nominee for decades but lower-ballot contests are more competitive. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump, and Robert Kennedy are on the presidential ballot. George H.W. Bush was the last Republican presidential candidate to win in Illinois, in 1988. In the U.S. House, incumbents are running for reelection in all 17 districts. Chicago is holding its first school board elections, a key step as the city transitions from a mayor-appointed school board to one elected by voters.