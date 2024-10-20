Republicans and Democrats are both preparing for long legal battles over the 2024 election results
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both Republicans and Democrats are preparing for a potentially lengthy battle in the courts over the results of the 2024 election. Dozens of lawsuits that could set the stage for challenges after the votes are counted are already playing out in courts across the country. Most have been filed by Republicans and their allies. Many of the cases involve challenges to mail-in balloting, ballots from overseas voters and claims of voting by people who are not U.S. citizens. Former President Donald Trump faces federal criminal charges over his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly declined to state unequivocally that he’ll accept the results of the 2024 election.