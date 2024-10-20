Georgia authorities investigating ‘catastrophic failure’ of dock gangway that collapsed, killing 7
Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say they are investigating the “catastrophic failure” of a dock gangway that collapsed, killing seven on Sapelo Island. Crowds gathered Saturday for a fall celebration by the island’s tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Walter Rabon says the collapse of the 3-year-old gangway was a structural failure. He says it should need very little maintenance. Seven people were killed in the collapse Saturday, and Rabon says three remained hospitalized in critical condition Sunday. Rabon says “upwards of 40 people” were on the gangway when it collapsed, and at least 20 fell into the water.