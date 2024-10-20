Everything is warmups for the New York Yankees until they get to the World Series
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — For the New York Yankees, the real opening day is World Series Game 1. A little bubbly for a playoff berth, the AL East, the Division Series and their 41st pennant were just warmups. World Series rings are the only numbers that count when you are measured not among the living but against the ghosts: Yogi, Joltin’ Joe, the Iron Horse, the Babe and the Mick. The Yankees will be in the World Series for the first time since winning title No. 27 in 2009, starting Friday at the Los Angeles Dodgers or in the Bronx against the New York Mets.