Colton scores twice, Annunen makes 25 saves to help Avalanche beat winless Sharks 4-1

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ross Colton scored twice, Justus Annunen made 25 saves in his first start of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the winless San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Sunday.

Cale Makar had an empty-net goal and two assists, and Joel Kiviranta also scored for Colorado. William Eklund scored for San Jose.

Colton has five goals in his last three games, also scoring twice Friday night in Anaheim in Colorado’s first victory of the season. He gave Colorado a 2-0 lead in the first period, connecting on a power play at 6:23 and at even strength with 3:23 left.

Makar has 10 assists through six games, and has points in each one.

Eklund cut it to 2-1 late in the first. Joel Kiviranta gave Colorado a 3-1 lead midway through the third, and Makar added the empty-netter.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 18 shots for San Jose.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Colorado is carrying three goalies on its three-game trip. Alexandar Georgiev — the NHL victory leader last season — has struggled to start the season. Georgiev backed up Annunen on Sunday. Kaapo Kahkonen, who was claimed off waivers from Winnipeg, could get a start on the trip.

Sharks: San Jose, which did not win its first game last year until November, is one of two teams (Nashville) still without a victory.

Key moment

The Sharks outshot the Avalanche after giving up two early goals, but Kiviranta’s forehand-to-backhand goal midway through the third after a pinpoint feed from the point by Josh Manson stunted San Jose’s momentum.

Key stat

San Jose, which allowed seven power play opportunities in each of its prior two contests prior to Sunday, had to defend a 5-on-3 power play for the third straight game.

Up next

Avalanche: At Seattle on Tuesday night.

Sharks: At Anaheim on Tuesday night.

___

