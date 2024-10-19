Miles Hastings throws 4 TD passes as No. 6 UC Davis holds off Eastern Washington 48-38

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Lan Larison ran for 182 yards and a touchdown and Miles Hastings threw four touchdown passes, including a 90-yarder to Samuel Gbatu Jr. early in the fourth quarter as UC Davis held off Eastern Washington 48-38 Saturday night.

The Aggies (7-1), the No. 6-ranked team in the latest FCS coaches’ poll, remain atop the Big Sky Conference at 4-0.

Down 3-0 after a quarter, Larison ran 53 yards for UC Davis’ first touchdown, jump-starting a 28-point second quarter to take a 28-9 lead at the half. C.J. Hutton went 40 yards for a score before Kekoa Vesperas hit Efton Chism III with a 61-yard touchdown for the Eagles. Hastings then hit Chaz Davis from 26 yards out and Gbatu for a 17-yard score.

Visperas threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Garrett and ran 2 yards for a score in the third quarter to get Eastern Washington within 31-21 after three and Jackson Cleaver kicked a personal-best 45-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter to get the Eagles within a touchdown.

Hastings answered by driving the Aggies 75 yards in seven plays, finding Chaz Davis for the touchdown, then a minute later hitting Gbatu to make it 45-24 with 10:50 left. Eastern Washington rallied behind a 1-yard touchdown by Jared Taylor and a 19-yard run by Visperas to make it 48-38 with just under four minutes to play.

Larison ran for 182 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries and caught five passes for another 75 yards to amass 257 total yards for the Aggies. Hastings was 18 of 28 passing for 329 yards to lead UC Davis, throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Davis and two more to Gbatu, who finished with four catches and 134 yards.

Visperas was 30 of 42 passing for 319 yards for Eastern Washington (2-5, 1-2). Chism caught 15 passes for 170 yards.

