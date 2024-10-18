Trump compares jailed Capitol rioters to Japanese internment during World War II
Associated Press
Former President Donald Trump said that rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 are being treated like Japanese Americans who were incarcerated on U.S. soil during World War II. On the campaign trail, the GOP presidential nominee has tried to play down the storming of the Capitol. About 140 officers were injured that day. Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police. The U.S. government incarcerated an estimated 120,000 people with Japanese ancestry, including U.S. citizens, and four decades later a congressional commission the detentions were a result of “racial prejudice, war hysteria and failure of political leadership.”