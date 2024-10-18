Fox News says none of its employees wrote jokes for Trump to tell at traditional campaign dinner
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says none of its employees wrote jokes for Donald Trump to use at an appearance this week — denying an assertion made by the former president himself. Trump was on “Fox & Friends” on Friday, where one of the hosts complimented him for delivering funny material at the Al Smith dinner in New York, a traditional event during presidential campaigns. Trump said that “a couple of people from Fox” helped him prepare material, adding “I shouldn’t say that.” Fox said later that was not the case, although Trump likely used material from a comedian who occasionally contributes jokes to the Fox News show “Gutfeld.”