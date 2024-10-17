US presidential election looms over IMF and World Bank annual meetings
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Global finance leaders are facing a major uncertainty as they meet in Washington next week: Who will win the U.S. presidential election and shape the policies of the world’s biggest economy? Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris have spoken little about their plans for the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. But their differing views on trade, tariffs and other economic issues will be on the minds of the finance leaders as they attend the financial institutions’ annual meetings.