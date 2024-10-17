Oregon Elections Division shuts down phone lines after barrage of calls prompted by false claims
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division shut down its phone lines following a barrage of calls from people responding to false claims that the state’s voters pamphlet does not include Republican nominee Donald Trump. The voter’s pamphlet does list Trump as a candidate and notes that he declined to provide a statement about why people should vote for him. The Oregon GOP issued a statement noting that the decision not to provide a statement was a choice that Trump’s campaign made earlier this year. But the false claim continued to spread on social media and the Elections Division said Thursday its phone lines had been overwhelmed.