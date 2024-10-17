Mitzi Gaynor, ‘South Pacific’ star among the last actors of the Hollywood musical era’s golden age, dies at 93
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mitzi Gaynor, ‘South Pacific’ star among the last actors of the Hollywood musical era’s golden age, dies at 93.
