Father-and-son team Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. explore generations in ‘Poppa’s House’
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Boundaries between work and family don’t just blur in the new CBS sitcom “Poppa’s House” starring father-and-son comedy duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. They shatter. The Wayans are surrounded at their work with brothers, nephews, nieces and siblings. The elder Wayans plays the titular Poppa, a curmudgeonly radio DJ who’s grown set in his ways, while Wayans Jr. plays his son Damon, a budding filmmaker who’s stuck in a job he hates. The half-hour comedy — premiering Monday and co-starring Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson — smartly leaves places in the script where father and son can let loose and create.