DeSantis approves changes to election procedures for hurricane affected counties
Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters and election supervisors in hurricane affected areas will have extra time and flexibility to ensure they still have the ability to vote in November elections after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended several election rules and deadlines. DeSsantis on Thursday extended early voting to Election Day for Taylor and Pinellas Counties, and modified deadlines for elections supervisors to designate polling locations and send out vote-by-mail ballots. He also suspended requirements for poll worker training in hurricane affected areas. County elections supervisors noted that Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton damaged polling locations and roads and that many election workers were displaced and some even left homeless.